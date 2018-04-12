CVC budget blow-out on landfill

A CLARENCE Valley Council project has had a 65 per cent budget increase that didn't receive approval from councillors.

The project was the construction of a new landfill cell at the Grafton Regional Landfill to help facilitate the future use of the site.

Before construction began, the stormwater drain next to the cell was realigned and the capacity was increased.

This meant the size of the landfill cell footprint was increased by about 30 per cent.

This change was made without the approval of councillors and resulted in a $321,772 variation in the budget.

The Corporate Governance and Works committee meeting business papers read: "Council staff applied the tendered schedule of rates to the increased footprint and authorised a variation in the sum of $321,772.18.”

The approved original tender sum of $903,267.72, which excludes GST, increased by 65 per cent to $1,490,703 with construction and miscellaneous variations and associated project costs.

The general manager Ashley Lindsay was authorised to make lump sum variations to the contract up to 10 per cent.

At the meeting on Tuesday night, councillor Karen Toms asked if this was common place for staff to approve budget variations as large as this.

Works and civil director Troy Anderson said he was only informed of the variation after it was undertaken.

"(This) is very unusual, the matter is being dealt with as a staff matter,” he said.

"The matter is being dealt with and is now being reported to council.”