CVC counts the dollars

WITH a special rate variation application looming in the Clarence Valley and spending under scrutiny, council has revealed a breakdown of the general managers' expenses, revealing Scott Greensill spent nearly four times Ashley Lindsay in the same time period.

Figures released by council ahead of the today's committee meetings detail the expenses from September 2017 to June this year including mobile and internet expenses, business travel and more.

That time frame includes the last six months of Mr Greensill's stint as general manager before he departed from council.

With a three-day gap between them, former corporate director Mr Lindsay took over the role on March 13 before becoming a permanent fixture in July of this year.

Between Mr Greensill and Mr Lindsay, they spent just under $5000 in the 10-month period.

Mr Greensill spent $4425 in his six months and nine days still holding the position and Mr Lindsay spent $557 in three months and 17 days.

If you halve Mr Greensill's spending over his six month period to compare to the current general manager, it is still nearly four times Mr Lindsay's expenses.

Included in council's breakdown of their costs are mobile phone and internet costs in which Mr Greensill still spent more than Mr Lindsay's expenses.

Mr Greensill's mobile phone and internet costs over three months would be about $610, which is nearly three times that of Mr Lindsay. Mr Greensill also spent $741 on newspaper and digital subscriptions in his six months included in this report, while Mr Lindsay has spent $226.

He also listed $1569 of business travel over six months to Mr Lindsay's $62.

In March of 2016, it was decided by council that a report of the general manager's expenses would be detailed twice a year.

According to the resolution credit cards, fuel cards, travel vouchers and other purchasing cards, petty cash and business related travel are included in the expenses report.

The general managers' expenses between September 2016 and June 2017 will come before the Corporate, Works and Governance meeting today before the full council meeting next week.

Scott Greensill. JoJo Newby

Council GM expenditure

SCOTT GREENSILL

Figures for 6-month period from September 2016 to February 2017:

Mobile phone/internet: $1220

Newspaper/digital media

subscription: $741

Conferences: $895

Business travel: $1569

Total: $4425

ASHLEY LINDSAY

Figures for 3.5-month period from March to June 2017

Mobile phone/internet: $268

Newspaper/digital media

subscription: $226

Conferences: $0

Business travel: $62

Total: $556