CVC to sit own with Aboriginal community over scar tree

CUT: The red bean scar tree after the 2013 'pruning'. The scar is still visible on the remaining trunk.

CLARENCE Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and deputy mayor Jason Kingsley will meet the local Aboriginal community for a Restorative Justice Conference.

The council is being prosecuted by the Department of Environment and Heritage over the removal of a scar tree on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale streets in Grafton.

In court on October 24 this year, the council pleaded guilty, but the case was adjourned to December so they could hold the conference.

Chief Judge Brian Preston felt the Restorative Justice Conference would be beneficial to both parties, and had been used successfully in the past.

Justice Preston described the conference as: "(It) is designed to turn conflict into cooperation. The process achieves this transformation by allowing communities caught up in a complex system of relationships and histories to clarify what has happened, understand why events unfolded as they have, appreciate the consequences of the actions and together develop a plan to learn from the events and ensure they are not repeated.”

Both parties were required to nominate appropriate representatives to take part in the conference.

The council will discuss this at its full meeting today.