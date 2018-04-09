CVWoman: April Newsletter

Welcome to the April edition of Clarence Valley Woman.

To celebrate the launch of the plunge Arts & Culture Festival, we wandered down a creative path to see just how talented our local women are.

I'm a big fan of e-commerce, so I was thrilled to discover all these local women actively selling their handmade products on Etsy. You can read all about them here.

We also sat down with Grafton photographer Jaz Grady who is currently putting the finishing touches on her latest exhibition opening this week. Jaz had some amazing stories to tell about her documentary photography trip to India!

Last month's story of Nymboida mother Melissa Christie attempting to raise funds for a much-needed Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome diary will be pleased to hear the good news in this latest update.

For those of you who want to taste test all aspects of the creative arts, we have a compiled an exhaustive list of activities happening around the Clarence Valley this month. For me personally, I'd love to check out how to create resin art.

Calling all women who run their own business! Kate Matthews is about to launch a mentoring and networking group. It's free to attend, so definitely worth a visit.

Look out for more stories in CVWoman!

This new section is about celebrating the women in your life, so send your stories of successes and breakthroughs to jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au

Jenna Thompson

Digital Producer

The Daily Examiner