CYA's 'secret sauce' the key

CONGRATULATIONS: Clarence Youth Action members Hanna Craig, Jeremy Jablonksi and Marley Nipps with NSW Mental Health Commissioner Catherine Lourey.
by Caitlan Charles

ACCOLADES are not the reason any member of Clarence Youth Action joined the group, but that doesn't mean receiving an award from the NSW Mental Health Commissioner isn't a great honour.

CYA were honoured for their work with youth in the Clarence Valley with the Commissioner's Community Champion award.

Members Jeremy Jablonski, Hanna Craig and Marley Nipps made the trip down to Sydney to receive the award.

"It was very cool to see that what we are doing here in the Clarence Valley is vibrating out in that way, all of these people are hearing about what we have been doing,” Mr Jablonski said.

"It was all very positive, a lot of it was them trying to discover what our 'secret sauce' is that makes our group so successful.

"Everyone down there loves what we are doing and wanted to acknowledge that.”

Mr Jablonksi said the whole group was extremely thankful for receiving the award.

"I think on the whole it felt good to recognised in that way,” he said.

"We'd met with members of the mental health commission before and we understand the role they play so it felt good to be given an award by them.

"I had to speak when we accepted the award... and I said 'it's great to receive the award, but it's not why we do it'.

"Whether we were getting the award or getting acknowledge or not, it's not why we do it, I think most of CYA would still be doing what they are doing.

"We love and care about our community, we care about our fellow young peers, and that's why we do it.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
