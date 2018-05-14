8000 Family Planning clients hacked

Family Planning NSW is apologising to clients after a cyber-attack on its website which may have compromised our online databases.

A SECURITY breach has potentially exposed the personal information of up to 8000 Family Planning NSW clients including women who sought abortion or contraception.

The reproductive and sexual health organisation sent an email to all of its clients apologising for a "cyber attack" which "may have compromised our online databases".

"These databases contained information from clients who had contacted Family Planning NSW through our website in the past two-and-a-half years, seeking appointments or leaving feedback," the email, signed by Family Planning NSW chief executive Ann Brassil and chair Sue Carrick, said.

"Since the attack, we have had no evidence that this information has been used by the cyber-attackers."

Ann Brassil, CEO of Family Planning NSW said the organisation had been hit by a cyber attack.

The not-for-profit organisation, which is a division of NSW Health, explained it was one of several agencies targeted by cyber criminals requesting a bitcoin ransom on ANZAC Day this year.

"All web database information has been secure since this time and more sensitive medical records held internally were never under threat," said the email.

The website is currently down, but the organisation has ensured the "situation is now contained" and "there have been no further threats".

It's understood clinics are operating as usual.

NSW Health has also been contacted for comment.