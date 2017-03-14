Cyber safety talk for parents and teens

THE Cyber Safety Lady is coming to the Clarence to give practical, useful information about using digital technology safely.

Leonie Smith, who is described as an online multi media pioneer, has been working with digital technology and building internet communities since 1995.

Ms Smith often speaks to parents, students, teachers and community groups to help people stay safe online.

Her workshops are not just scary stories, but practical advice about how parents of teens can protect their family from online predators, cyber bullying, privacy issues and scams.

She covers safe and unsafe apps, social media and kids, safer messaging, cyber bullying strategies, adult content filters, screen time addiction, essential privacy settings, smart phone issues, scams and online traps, smart online behaviour, safe gaming and your child in the digital world.

The Cyber Safety Lady will be at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church on March 23 from 6pm.