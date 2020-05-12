Cycling Australia looks to reschedule Grafton to Inverell

Competitors in the Cycling Australia National Road Series kickstarted their season on South Grafton's Ryan Street during the 58th annual David Reid Homes Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

CYCLING :Organisers of the David Reid Grafton to Inverell are working hard to lock in a new date for the 60th annual edition of the road race in 2020.

Planned for last weekend, the event was postponed on March 18 by directive of the NSW Police Force, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A post on the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic Facebook page stated organisers were aiming to ensure the race went ahead at a later date.

“We are committed to conducting a successful 60th edition of the ‘Great Race’ and hope to confirm the new date for 2020 as soon as possible,” the post read.

“Entries received for 2020 will be carried over or can be refunded from Cycling NSW upon request.

“It is still a great time to ride your bike, so keep fit and healthy and re-set your big event goal for later in the year.”

Cycling Australia has since published proposed dates for a postponed 2020 National Road Racing Series including the Grafton to Inverell leg.

“Over the past few weeks, Cycling Australia has been working closely with all NRS teams, organisers and sponsors to develop a clear post Covid-19 plan for the 2020 National Road Series,” Cycling Australia said in a media release late last month.

The Tour of the Tropics and the Tour of Brisbane have been pushed back to next year, but the Clarence Valley leg was a priority.

“ … all efforts will be made to host the 60th edition in 2020,” Cycling Australia said.

Cycling Australia’s hands are still tied, but dates for the postponed Grafton to Inverell could be September 19 or November 14.

“Due to … Government restrictions, Cycling Australia can confirm that no National Road Series events will be conducted until at least September 2020,” it announced.

As restrictions ease, things look promising for the 60th edition of the event.