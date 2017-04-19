24°
CYCLING: Laurelea on the right track for world first

Bill North | 19th Apr 2017 10:44 AM
MASTER OF MANY TALENTS: Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss, with daughter Phoenix, sporting the National Masters Track Champion of Champions jersey.
MASTER OF MANY TALENTS: Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss, with daughter Phoenix, sporting the National Masters Track Champion of Champions jersey. Clair Morton

CYCLING: Laurelea Moss has her heart and mind set on becoming the world's first cyclist to win a world championship on both the road and track in the same calendar year.

It would be an extraordinary feat, especially for someone living at our doorstep in the Clarence Valley.

Other cyclists have bridged across multiple formats at various stages in their careers:

  • Cadel Evans was a world champion mountain biker before dominating the world of road cycling.
  • Australia's Rohan Dennis won a world championship in team pursuit on the track in 2010 and 2011 and in 2015 added the World Road Team Time Trial Chmpionship to his bow.
  • Tour de France winner and Olympic track gold medalist Bradley Wiggins was a prolific winner on both at various stages in his career.

But none held world championship gold medals in both their respective disciplines at the same time.

Originally a road cyclist, in 2015 Moss switched over to the track and in 2016 set the World Masters Track Cycling Championships alight winning four gold medals and a bronze.

This year, she made it her ambition to repeat her success on the track, while making a winning return to the road. Last month, in world record fashion at Nationals, she booked her right to defend those track titles at Los Angeles on October 8-15.

Two weeks ago Moss then took the first step in the other half of her goal - qualifying for the 2017 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships to be held at Albi in France on August 24-27.

"My goal is to get the rainbow jersey (world champion) in both road and track,” Moss said. "As far as I know, no one has ever done that in the same year.”

Competing at the UCI Gran Fondo World Series event at Bathurst on April 1-2, Moss finished fourth overall and fastest in the female 35-39yrs category in the 110km Blayney to Bathurst Road Race... France, here we come.

However, it is the 22.5km Individual Time Trial that Moss has set her eye on to win gold.

"I'm aiming to win the time trial. With World Track only a month later, training for road race would not help prepare me for the track.”

However, her attempts to gain an edge on her rivals in her preferred event very nearly backfired at the base of Mount Panorama.

"The UCI Grand Fondo Time Trial doubled as the NSW Hill Climb Championships, which was a 4.1km climb ,” Moss said.

"It gets up to about 10% and the middle section is pretty steep. I did have my heavy time trial bike, but when I looked up at the course I decided there was no way I was using that bike and went for the lighter bike.

"Bikes have minimum weight requirements at these events and when I got to the start line with two minutes to go my bike was too light.

"So I taped tools to the bike to make it heavy enough and missed the start by 46 seconds. The start was quite a panic and I did bolt up like an uncaged rabbit.”

Remarkably, Moss still finished second in her age group and fastest of those attempting to qualify for the World Championships.

"Afterwards I compared the data on my Garmin and I actually rode the fourth fastest time out of all women on the day and would've finished second in Elite.”

"When I went to the Road World Championships in 2014 I came fourth by 0.2 seconds in the time trial. I put all this effort into getting these light wheels looking for marginal gain. So 46 seconds is just ridiculous.”

Fellow Grafton's rider Nick Stevens also qualified at Bathurst, finishing 8th and in the top 25% of riders in his age group. The pair join Dion Wilkes, Paul O'Connor and Bryan Crispin to qualify for Worlds , who earlier qualified at the Amy's Gran Fondo qualification event in Lorne, Victoria last September.

