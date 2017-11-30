Cycling master sets sight on Commonwealth Games

TEARING UP THE TRACK: South Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss brought home four medals from the Cycling Queensland Elite Track Championships last weekend.

TEARING UP THE TRACK: South Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss brought home four medals from the Cycling Queensland Elite Track Championships last weekend. Charli Bingham

CYCLING: No matter how slim her chances are, South Grafton cyclist Lauralea Moss is putting her all into a late bid for Commonwealth Games selection in 2018.

Moss is flying off the back of a strong showing at the 2018 Cycling Queensland Track Championships where she clinched medals in four different elite level events.

Despite a lack of training heading into the event, she finished with gold in the individual 3000m pursuit, gold in the scratch race, silver in the sprint and bronze in the keirin race.

"I went in with low expectations because I went into the championships with zero preparation on the track bike in the last six weeks and next to nothing on the road bike,” she said.

"I was just so tired following the Masters World Championships and I needed that time off the bike.

"At the end of the day you can't be at your peak all year round, and I really needed the rest. I went there with less but I certainly gave everything I had.”

EAT MY DUST: Laurelea Moss pedalling hard at the QLD Masters Track Championships last month. Bruce J Wilson/Veloshotz

But now the 38-year-old plans to narrow her focus to only one event as she pushes for a spot at the Gold Coast in April.

Moss is aiming to shave almost 20 seconds off her individual pursuit personal best of 3:50 minutes to align closer to current world champion and fellow Australian Rebecca Wiasak.

"It is a little bit late to have Commonwealth Games aspirations with about six people ahead of me, but there is still a slim hope,” Moss said.

"The great likelihood is I won't be able to make up that time difference, they are just that step ahead but I am not one to leave these things just sitting there as "what if I had”.”

CHAMPAGNE MOMENT: Laurelea Moss (centre) celebrates her Womens A win in the Cunningham Classic. Brett St Pierre

If she does get a place at the Commonwealth Games, it would be a dream come true for the accomplished cyclist but it will take her out of masters competition due to her increase in UCI points.

But that is not an issue weighing on her mind at

this stage.

"It means I won't have this spectacular haul of medals that I have achieved in the last couple of years but really I have my whole life to keep competing for those,” she said.

"You can compete at the Masters level until you're 80 and beyond, and I don't plan on stopping now.”