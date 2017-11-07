Cycling non-stop for Clarence youth

FINAL RUN: Morgan Pilley (5) leading from the front in the last few laps of his 24-Hour Ride For Youth at the Junction Hill Criterium Track.

FINAL RUN: Morgan Pilley (5) leading from the front in the last few laps of his 24-Hour Ride For Youth at the Junction Hill Criterium Track. Jarrard Potter

DUST off your helmet and pump up your tyres ... Morgan Pilley's 24 Hour Ride for Youth is around the corner.

Last year, professional mountain biker and Yamba local Morgan rode a staggering 611km over 24 hours to raise awareness and funds for youth mental health initiatives in the Clarence Valley.

Over the course of the event, 79 riders joined Morgan to complete an awesome 8727 laps of the Junction Hill Criterium Track (travelling 6981km in the process), raising a total of $6700.

All the money raised has been directed towards local youth mental health initiatives, including Youth Mental Health First Aid training and the establishment and operation of the Our Healthy Clarence Pop-Up Hubs in Grafton and Yamba.

Morgan is keen to ride for 24 hours non-stop once again and is determined to make this year's event

even bigger and better than ever.

This Saturday, you can join Morgan and other community members on the ride for as long as you want.

Cyling kicks off at midday, but registrations are taken from 10am, or you can email skye.sear@nsoa.org.au for a registration form.

Head down to the Junction Hill Criterium Track on the corner of Carrs Creek Peninsular Rd and Back Lane, Junction Hill to take part. Cost is $10 a rider - you can stay for one lap, an hour or all day, it's all up to you.

If you'd like to donate, you can head to: www.givenow.com.au/nsoa clarencevalleyride.

For more information, contact the The New School of Arts Neighbourhood House on 0266403800.