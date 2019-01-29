CYCLING: Stevens flies to the top at Trenayr

PEDAL POWER: Nick Stevens (left) rides away from the chasing pack to take out the Grafton Cycle Club's Australia Day road race.

CYCLING: Grafton cyclist Nick Stevens has dug deep to hold off all-comers in the Grafton Cycle Club's Australia Day Road Race, earning crucial points towards the club's 10-event road series.

Stevens, who is set to become a new father with partner Laurelea Moss later this year, pushed hard to keep the pace up when riding with the main group.

In the handicap-style race, Stevens was part of the third-final group to leave the start line, with former professional cyclist Craig Evers and Yamba's Shaun Baxter seeing the field in off scratch.

It was a larger field than normal that took to the roads of Trenayr on Australia Day, and Grafton road race coordinator Garrett Salter said it was good to see Stevens come out on top of the strong field.

"He is about to become a dad once again, so he has to get his wins in while he still can,” Salter said.

"I think he contributed to the bunch really well this week, keeping the pace up and forcing the other riders to work hard.

"He led Dion Wilkes for a fair portion of the race, which is a rare sight to see. It's usually the other way around. But I guess Nick goes alright for an old fella.”

While he might have taken the full 25 points towards his series total, it was not enough for Stevens to unseat club veteran Garry Reardon at the top of the leaderboard after he finished second on Saturday.

Ben Smith rounded out the podium on Australia Day for the second race week in a row to also keep himself at the top end of the series leaderboard.

The 10-event series was a concept introduced by Salter at the start of the year to keep cyclists interested in the club's regular road racing schedule each year.

"At the end of last year we tried to have a 10-week series, but with a couple of weeks being lost to rain and other events it made it tough,” Salter said. "So this year we decided to roll with a 10-event series.

"It is all done off a handicapping system, and series points are also awarded to people who turn up and volunteer on the course.

"It was just a way we thought we could get away from the mundane cycling group and create some interest to keep people coming back.”

The series will return to Trenayr with Round 3 this weekend.