Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Rescue flight tasked to cyclist, car crash
News

Teen girl critical after car and bike crash near Ipswich

8th Oct 2018 7:00 PM

A CYCLIST is in a critical condition after being struck by a car near Ipswich late this afternoon.

The teenage girl was travelling along Mount Tarampa Rd at Mount Tarampa at 4.20pm when the collision occurred.

She suffered serious head injuries and as a result a rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the teen. 

She was airlifted from the site about 5.30pm and flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Police have closed the road in both directions and are appealing for witnesses or those travelling on the road with dashcam footage to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

cyclist hit by car editors picks mount tarampa traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Asbestos road base, crash concerns for Clarence Way

    premium_icon Asbestos road base, crash concerns for Clarence Way

    Council News 'Punctured tyres, damaged suspension and cracked oil tanks are some examples of the damage vehicles often sustain whilst travelling on the dirt sections...'

    BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning

    BOM issues severe thunderstorm warning

    Weather Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail predicted

    Housing affordability a 'significant issue' in regions

    premium_icon Housing affordability a 'significant issue' in regions

    News Spotlight on housing, employment issues in regional Australia.

    People with asthma urged to watch the weather

    premium_icon People with asthma urged to watch the weather

    Health Increased pollen count could reveal sinister side of hay fever

    Local Partners