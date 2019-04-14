Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported a 60-year-old male with serious head injuries from Yamba Oval to Gold Coast University at about 2pm on Sunday, 14th April, 2019.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported a 60-year-old male with serious head injuries from Yamba Oval to Gold Coast University at about 2pm on Sunday, 14th April, 2019. The Daily Examiner
Breaking

Cyclist hit by car sustains serious head injuries

Bill North
by
14th Apr 2019 3:28 PM

A MAN has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car while riding his push bike.

The accident happened just before 1pm this afternoon, according to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service who was called to attend.

The 60-year-old male man was taken by ambulance to Yamba Oval where he was met by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. The helicopter departed Yamba Oval at about 2pm to transport the man to Gold Coast University Hospital, who was reported to have sustained serious head injuries.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported a 60-year-old male with serious head injuries from Yamba Oval to Gold Coast University at about 2pm on Sunday, 14th April, 2019.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported a 60-year-old male with serious head injuries from Yamba Oval to Gold Coast University at about 2pm on Sunday, 14th April, 2019. The Daily Examiner

Yamba Oval is the venue for tonight's planned Open Air Cinema, and is adjacent to Yamba Golf and Recreation Club which hosted the Yamba Street Food Festival today.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley election wishlist: Who will deliver?

    premium_icon Clarence Valley election wishlist: Who will deliver?

    Politics A new pool and radiology centre are among the first announcements for the campaign, which candidate will tick off the things you care about?

    Youth score on Rebound

    premium_icon Youth score on Rebound

    News A new youth program is set to start in Grafton next month

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    News Just $5 a month gives you access to vital local news information

    EPA fine Forestry Corp thousands

    premium_icon EPA fine Forestry Corp thousands

    Environment The FCNSW have allegedly failed to protect a rare Gibberagee plant