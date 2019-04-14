Cyclist hit by car sustains serious head injuries

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter transported a 60-year-old male with serious head injuries from Yamba Oval to Gold Coast University at about 2pm on Sunday, 14th April, 2019.

A MAN has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car while riding his push bike.

The accident happened just before 1pm this afternoon, according to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service who was called to attend.

The 60-year-old male man was taken by ambulance to Yamba Oval where he was met by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. The helicopter departed Yamba Oval at about 2pm to transport the man to Gold Coast University Hospital, who was reported to have sustained serious head injuries.

Yamba Oval is the venue for tonight's planned Open Air Cinema, and is adjacent to Yamba Golf and Recreation Club which hosted the Yamba Street Food Festival today.