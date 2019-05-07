Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9
News

Cyclist killed in Sydney hit and run

7th May 2019 7:12 PM

A cyclist has died after he was hit by a car in Sydney's west just before 5pm today.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Harry Ave and Maud St in Lidcombe around 4.45pm to reports a cyclist had been hit.

Despite the best efforts from paramedics, the man was unable to be saved and died at the scene.

A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9

Officers are working to identify the man and notify his family about the tragic incident.

NSW Police have established a crime scene around the man and are now searching for a woman who they say can give them information about the crash.

In a statement, police said a vehicle had failed to stop after the incident and officers are appealing for assistance to locate the driver.

Witnesses described the car as being a white or grey sedan and said the driver was a woman of Asian appearance believed to be in her 30s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

More Stories

cyclist hit and run killed sydney

Top Stories

    Sixteen charged in cocaine sting with drugs and guns seized

    premium_icon Sixteen charged in cocaine sting with drugs and guns seized

    News A LARGE-SCALE police investigation into the supply of cocaine on the Coffs Coast has seen 16 people charged with more than 175 offences.

    Add your voice to next year's next big things

    premium_icon Add your voice to next year's next big things

    Council News council wants feedback on its draft budget and plan for next year

    OUR SAY: Full steam ahead with rail talk

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Full steam ahead with rail talk

    Opinion Is high speed rail the answer to transport problems

    Meet your Maclean showgirls

    premium_icon Meet your Maclean showgirls

    News Who will be our 2019 Maclean Showgirl