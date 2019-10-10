Teenager fights for life after horror crash

BREAKING NEWS: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is on scene at Ocean Shores following a crash.

UPDATE, 6.30am: A TEENAGER is in a serious condition after a motorcycle and vehicle collision in Ocean Shores yesterday.

About 4.15pm (Wednesday 9 October 2019), emergency services were called to Warrambool Road after reports that a trail bike and white Holden utility had collided.

Officers attached to Tweed/ Byron PD and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended.

Police were told that the trail bike was travelling in an easterly direction along Coomburra Crescent when it collided with the Holden utility that was traveling in a southerly direction along Warrambool Road.

The 16-year-old rider sustained life-threatening head and leg injuries. He was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, where he is undergoing surgery.

The 35-year-old driver of the utility is assisting police with inquiries and participated in mandatory testing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

