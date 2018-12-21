Cyclist murder case back before Toowoomba court

A CHARGE of murder against a Lockyer Valley woman accused of running down a cyclist with her car has been adjourned in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Joanne Marie McAuley has been held in custody and was not required to be in court yesterday for the brief mention of her case.

Her solicitor Phil Stainton (Legal Aid Queensland's Toowoomba office) told the court he had just yesterday morning received further material pertaining to the case from police and asked for a six-week adjournment so he could go through that material and take further instructions from his client.

Ms McAuley, 46, is charged with one count of murder arising from the death of cyclist Shui Ki Chan near Gatton.

Police claim Ms McAuley deliberately drove her car into the Hong Kong national as he rode his bicycle on the Warrego Hwy near the University of Queensland's Gatton campus on the night of August 22, 2012.

Mr Chan's death was the subject of a coronial inquiry, the finding of which in 2017 recommended police charge Ms McAuley with murder.

Charges were filed in July this year and McAuley taken into custody.

She has not as yet been required to enter any plea to the charge and little of the police evidence has been aired in court at this stage.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark granted Mr Stainton's request for an adjournment, remanding McAuley in custody and adjourning the case for committal mention in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on January 31.