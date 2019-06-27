Menu
Police on scene after a cyclist was struck on Moonee St this morning.
Trevor Veale
Crime

Cyclist struck by vehicle in the heart of town

Sam Flanagan
by
27th Jun 2019 10:27 AM | Updated: 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are currently on scene at Moonee St after a car struck a cyclist.

The incident happened just after 10am, with the police called immediately by a witness.

It's alleged the cyclist was heading across the pedestrian crossing when it was struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle involved in the incident was allegedly going to drive off, before a witness confronted them and said they had to wait for the police.

Police have interviewed multiple witnesses in relation to the incident.

An ambulance has been called for the cyclist, who is believed to have suffered a leg injury.

 

