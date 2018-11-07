Cyclist vows to keep Cameron Frewer's legacy alive

Experienced cyclist Matthew Eaton says for safety advocate Cameron Frewer's legacy to continue, more driver awareness and education is needed.

AS THE Sunshine Coast comes together to mourn safety advocate Cameron Frewer, one cyclist says more awareness is needed about road safety.

Matthew Eaton, of Caloundra, had a near miss earlier this year, just 2km away from where Mr Frewer was killed Monday morning.

Mr Eaton was turning right from Ivadale Blvd about 8am on April 17 when he was taken out by a driver who he said was not paying attention.

"I signalled and I had bike lights and everything," he said.

"After entering the roundabout ... a car came up continuing on Parklands Blvd and didn't see me, and took me out from behind."

He sustained a bad elbow injury with soft tissue and bone bruising, severe gravel rash to his back and legs, and whiplash in his back.

Mr Eaton said the Sunshine Coast had "amazing" infrastructure for both cyclists and drivers, and the biggest issue with road incidents was driver inattention.

"I commuted every day in Sydney for five years ... never had an accident," he said.

"It was sort of funny to come up here where there was a lot more space, and then suddenly there's an accident.

"The Sunshine Coast is really well set up for cycling. The shoulders of the roads are huge, there's usually a lot of space at intersections, there's lots of cycle lanes.

"But in a way, that almost breathes a bit of complacency amongst a lot of people, drivers and cyclists included."

Mr Eaton is one of many cyclists who have saught legal advice from Shine Lawyers over incidents on Sunshine Coast roads.

While Mr Eaton didn't know safety advocate Cameron Frewer personally, he had read about his campaign efforts online.

"He was quite well known," he said.

Mr Eaton said while there were "bullies" on the roads, they weren't the issue when it came to cyclist safety.

To continue Mr Frewer's cyclist safety legacy, Mr Eaton said drivers needed to be educated on road sharing rules and be more attentive.

"They (bullies) are out there, and they intimidate you and they yell things and drive particularly close, but in actual fact I don't think they're the ones who are the most dangerous, because they're so attentive of you," he said.

"They see you and they try to annoy you, and they know you're there.

"In my accident it was just a normal, middle-aged lady who wasn't paying attention."

A long-running feud between drivers and cyclists on the Sunshine Coast has reignited in the wake of Mr Frewer's death.

Mr Eaton said if each side could see the other's point of view, it would make a huge difference.

"I think every driver needs to ride a bike at one point," he said.

"If you got every person who drives a car just to ride a bike once on the road ... that would make them understand."

For cyclists to feel safe riding on public roads, Mr Eaton said all road users needed to be mindful and respectful of each other.

"At the end of the day, you're completely trusting people in vehicles ... that they're going to see you and they're going to be attentive of you," he said.

"There's a lot of trust involved."