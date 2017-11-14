Menu
Cyclists given ferry big school reception

PEDAL POWER: Rachel Neylan and Lucy Kennedy with fellow Amy Gillett ride cyclists at the Lawrence Ferry.
THE riders on the Amy Gillett Share The Road Tour have crossed many bridges in their trip from Coolangatta, and even had to stop for the ferry as they travelled through to Lawrence yesterday.

Stopping at the school, the riders, which include Olympian and world championship silver medallist Rachel Neylan and rising star Lucy Kennedy, received a great reception and the kids couldn't wait to pick their brains about their journey from Coolangatta to Sydney.

"We had a great morning with them, they rode up and talked to the kids about why they they were doing the ride, and where the ride took them,” Lawrence Public School principal Jacqueline Menzies said.

"They talked about the cycling experiences of all the different riders and the races that they won, and the kids got to check out the bikes of a few people, with a couple of kids trying to sit on the really tall bikes.”

Mrs Menzies said many of the children from the school were regular bike riders and asked the group about the importance of wearing helmets, and said she hoped the message about being safe around riders got back to their parents as well.

The cycling tour started in Coolangatta on Saturday and aims to raise money to help lobby government for a national approach to bike safety, with their "a metre matters” campaign changing laws in many states including New South Wales.

The riders will reach Sydney on Friday.

Topics:  cycling lawrence lawrence public school rachel neylan the road tour

Grafton Daily Examiner
