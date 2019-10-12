Cyclists return to Bom Bom for first of summer 'chook races'

HARD YAKKA: Bom Bom Racing's Michelle Newstead is followed closely by Garrett Salter as the pair complete the final push up the rise during the club's rooster race earlier in the year.

Report by Nigel Blake

CYCLING: Daylight Saving means one thing at Grafton Cycle Club, Bom Bom racing.

It's the start of the summer mountain bike chook racing season and Thursday evening saw 10 riders emerge from the coop for the first of race of the year with a few of the regulars and three exciting new faces in Rebecca and Tony Carpenter and Ben Bancroft, who'd come to see what all the clucking was about with chook racing at Bom Bom State Forest.

Being the first race of the season, we started with the mostly flat, flowy and fast Pam's Loop, five laps of a straight forward 2.5km loop with an uphill dash to the finish line.

The race was run as a secret handicap- a very secret handicap as it turned out as i forgot to inform the racers that this was what i had in mind to determine the chook winner.

Riders started with a neutral first lap riding together so the newbies could become familiar with the course.

Timing and racing stared with the second lap where the running order was quickly sorted and it soon became apparent who had been training over the winter and who had been hibernating with Netflix.

First timer Ben Bancroft pushed to the front at the start of the timed laps but the more experienced racers did not leave him there for long.

The club's newly elected junior committee member Shaun Marsh leading Erron Hennesy and Russell Rankin all left Ben a gap filled with very dusty air going into the third lap.

Michelle Newstead and Rebecca Carpenter maintained fifth and sixth positions for most of the race until Michelle's infamous stamina shone through and she moved into fourth on the last lap.

Rick 'Wizard' Winters, Brad Brown and Ben Higgins were seen to be taking a more measured approach to the five lap event leaving plenty of energy for a post race refreshment.

It was great to see Ben Higgins back after some recent surgery but common sense prevailed and Ben pulled up with a lap to go.

Tony Carpenter also decided that four laps was enough for a first chook exposure and importantly finished with a grin.

Times recorded diligently on a piece of cardboard from the back of my car show:-Erron Hennesy was the fastest and first over the line in a time of 22:46 with Shaun Marsh a few seconds behind at 22:52. Russell Rankin third 24:08, Michelle Newstead 26:30 Ben Bancroft 27:30, Rebecca Carpenter 27:40, Rick Winters 27:44, Brad Brown 28:00.

Winner of the secret handicap and thereby the virtual rubber chook was Shaun Marsh.

Racing for licenced members and a social ride for the non-licenced will happen again next Thursday at Bom Bom- check out Bom Bom racing Facebook page for updates.

New riders welcome. Membership and Licences at MTBA.org.au.