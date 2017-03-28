31°
Cyclone Debbie puts Clarence Valley back on flood watch

Clair Morton
| 28th Mar 2017 3:40 PM
A BOM radar image of the eye of the storm passing over the Whitsundays.
A BOM radar image of the eye of the storm passing over the Whitsundays. BOM

A FLOOD watch has been issued for minor to moderate flooding in the Clarence River, brought about by the current path of Cyclone Debbie.

A cold front which will move through NSW tomorrow is expected to interact with moisture from Tropical Cyclone Debbie, leading to widespread rain over the state's east.

Particularly heavy rain is expected in parts of the northeast on Thursday, likely continuing into Friday.

According to latest Bureau of Meteorology forecasts, Yamba is expected to receive 20-60mm of rain on Thursday, and 8-20mm on Friday.

Grafton is expected to get less rain; 10-35mm on Thursday and 5-15mm on Friday.

This weather system has the potential to cause river flooding as well as local flash flooding to develop in the Clarence Valley, Richmond-Wilsons Valley, Tweed Valley and Brunswick Valley from Thursday onwards.

People living or working along rivers and streams should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, about 70% of flood watch notices are followed by flooding.

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Cyclone Debbie puts Clarence Valley back on flood watch

