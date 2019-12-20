Menu
Helen Muller stands in the ruins of her double garage, built by her father, in Proserpine, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Cyclone Debbie hit Queensland's north coast on Tuesday as a category 4 cyclone. Ms Muller’s new garage is built to withstand a category 5 cyclone. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Cyclone Debbie survivor hopes repairs withstand next storm

Caitlan Charles
20th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
AFTER Cyclone Debbie tore through the Whitsundays, Proserpine resident Helen Muller's double garage was in ruins.

She spent two days hiding in the bathroom of a house built by her father. The iron roof of her garage was lung flung into her neighbour's yard, her car was written off and the blinds were stripped from the windows, News reported at the time.

The lifelong Proserpine resident said the clean up was massive, with the contents of her garage strewn across the lawn.

Ms Muller had to get specialist asbestos removers in to help with the clean up of fibrolite cladding.

But now, her new garage will hopefully withstand the next horror storm.

"I had to get a whole new garage," she said. "They made it category five cyclone proof. It's all steel."
Ms Muller said until the next cyclone hit, she didn't really know if it would work.

