UPDATE: Fraser Island residents taking weather in stride

Some of the damage caused by Cyclone Oma on Fraser Island.

UPDATE: Fraser Island resident David Anderson said he'd been left with some leaves to rake up thanks to the strong winds.



"We didn't go very far because the beaches were no good and probably won't be for a couple of days yet," he said.



Mr Anderson said while there had been concerns the cyclone could hit the island, residents had taken the possibility in their stride.



He said some impact had been felt as people had to cancel their holidays because of the cyclone threat.



Trees had also fallen down across the island.



"It did make it difficult for people to travel up and down the beach."



He said the Queensland Ambulance Service had sent an additional paramedic to the island during the storm threat.



"Everybody coped and we're coping," Mr Anderson said.



UPDATE: Drivers have been warned to avoid parts of Fraser Island after strong winds from Cyclone Oma damaged tracks and boat ramps.

A statement from the Department of Environment and Science said Ngkala Rocks was currently impassable and Camping Zone 9 (Diray and Carree) was not accessible and would be closed until March 31.

"Motorists should exercise caution at all times and travel at low tide," the statement read.

Fraser Island Towing shared a post to Facebook, warning visitors that an access track at Hook Point had been damaged.

The damage happened at the 11km mark on the high tide track.

"The boards have been undermined so try to avoid driving on the and breaking them," the post read.

The post said there was enough beach to drive on, but the occasional wave as hitting the 2m high wall at the top of the beach.

But the size of the waves was decreasing as the cyclone threat diminished.

EARLIER: Cyclone Oma remained well out to sea, but that didn't stop strong winds from the storm battering the eastern side of Fraser Island.

The post were shared on Facebook by the Fraser Coast Disaster Coordination Centre.

"Please take extreme caution when travelling on Fraser Island at the moment," the post read.

"Poyungan Rocks bypass is certainly exposed."

A hazardous surf warning has now been cancelled for Fraser Island as surf conditions continue to ease.

The Queensland Police Service contributed the photos of the damage caused by Cyclone Oma on Fraser Island.