Cyclone Oma weakened to a Category One storm last night but would re-intensify today to Category Two while staying well offshore through the weekend. The system would still continue to create hazardous conditions and abnormally high tides on the Sunshine Coast over the next few days.
Weather

Cyclone Oma leaves hundreds without power

by Emily Halloran
22nd Feb 2019 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of homes are without power as winds from Tropical Cyclone Oma have begun to thrash the Gold Coast.

Over 200 homes in Tamborine Mountain are without electricity this morning after trees have fallen on two powerlines.

Over 100 more homes in Guanaba are also without power from fallen trees.

Energex crews are on scene at both suburbs trying to restore the power.

"Trees have fallen onto power lines," Energex spokesman Justin Coombs sai

Photo is of Energex workers restoring power to Tamborine Mountain.
"We have crews out there working to restore the lines at the moment.

This morning wind gusts have been recorded to reach about 72km/h.

"Anything over 60km/h causes us problems," Mr Coombs said.

"We prepare for weather like this. We have been watching the weather systems from Cyclone Oma over the last few days.

"We have plans in place and our crews are ready for the high winds and heavy rains.

"If people do see a powerline down, don't go near it and call Energex on 121 962. Of if it's dangerous, call 000."

