Fears Cyclone Owen will wipe dozens of homes

NASA satellite image of Cyclone Owen on Friday as it approached the Queensland coast.

A CAPE York town was in lockdown last night amid fears as many as 60 houses could be wiped out when Cyclone Owen hits and unleashes a trail of havoc across the state.

Forecasters believed Cyclone Owen would hit the coast near Kowanyama as a Category 3 system in the early hours of Saturday and downgrade into a tropical low to track as far south as Bundaberg, with damaging 90km/h winds and a torrential deluge of up to 200mm, in coming days.

Our gulf communities are as ready as they can be for #TCOwen - the children in Kowanyama love the drone used for pre-cyclone assessments! pic.twitter.com/Tu9c2hByPk — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) December 13, 2018

The cyclone had wind gusts of up to 165kmh as at 10.45pm, when it was sitting about 160km north northwest of Gilbert River Mouth and was moving east at about 31kmh.

Most of the Sunshine State, including the southeast corner, is likely to experience wild weather, with severe thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain from separate systems predicted over the weekend.

Tropical Cyclone Owen was expected to be a category 3 when it hit, not a category 4 as earlier predicted. This forecast tracking map was issued at 10.45pm. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Kowanyama, a tiny Aboriginal township of 1400, was last night in the crosshairs of the storm, which was initially expected to bring with it 200km/h winds. It was thought the cyclone would hit as a category 4 but this has since changed.

Owen is close to crossing the southeast Gulf of Carpentaria coast between Kowanyama and Gilbert River Mouth as a category 3 system.#CycloneOwen https://t.co/rVLE6i5J4y pic.twitter.com/ephWZc3pbv — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 14, 2018

Mayor Michael Yam feared as many as 60 houses and a council workshop built in the '80s could be "wiped out" by the cyclonic impact.

"We don't know what we'll wake up to,'' Cr Yam said.

"But if we get hit, a lot of those older houses and buildings will get blown away. They'll go for sure.

"We'll all be in lockdown, families are sheltering in new homes, and we're hoping for the best that there are no casualties.''

Kowanyama residents being told to go inside as severe tropical cyclone Owen approaches @abcbrisbane @abcnews pic.twitter.com/MjMDB69plw — Jessica van Vonderen (@jessvanvonderen) December 14, 2018

About 60 police and emergency rescue crews have been deployed to the remote far north indigenous community ahead of the onslaught, while sandbagging began yesterday in Cairns.

Cr Yam said officials would put up a drone in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone to get a true picture of the impact of the "very destructive" ­tempest.

Community Enterprise Queensland's Pormpuraaw store manager Graeme Sutton said residents were feeling comfortable ahead of the impending severe weather event.

"There's no panicking. They've flown out the sick and the old, but everyone else is feeling fine," he said.

Cyclone Owen causes flooding, landslides: Cyclone Owen caused flooding and landslides in the Daintree National Park as the region prepared for yet another bout of bad weather. Credit: Kerri-may Tanner via Storyful

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged hundreds of thousands of families on the summer school break to brace for statewide "extreme weather" ahead of the category-four system.

"Time and time again I think nature has thrown its fair share of natural disasters at Queensland,'' the Premier said yesterday.

"But we all work together and we come out of it at the end."

Sunshine Coast rock pools flooded after heavy rain: Rocks pools on the Sunshine Coast have become a raging inferno after Friday’s downpour ahead of the weekend deluge expected from Tropical Cyclone Owen.

She said with school closing for children across Queensland, many families would be thinking about and embarking on summer holidays.

She urged those families to listen to the authorities, media and radio reports and be aware of the risk of flash flooding on roads and highways. "Please, there is going to be a lot of rain, stay safe,'' she said.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Dr Richard Wardle said to expect a significant storm tide, flash flooding in the Gulf, and abnormally high tides on the east coast of Queensland with 4m-high seas.

"There will certainly be a storm surge, but we're lucky with the tides. We're not looking like it will be metres above the astronomic high tide,'' he said.

In central Queensland, there were concerns about possible landslides if heavy rain fell over vast tracts of land denuded by recent bushfires.

In a sign of how widespread the wild weather will be, 29 mayors have been involved in disaster-planning meetings.

PREVIOUS QLD CYCLONES

Cyclone Larry: March 20, 2006; Category 4

Cyclone Larry cross the Queensland coast to the south of Cairns in March 2006, causing more than $500 million worth of damage. The system unleashed hurricane winds peaking at 56 metres a second (110 knots).

Cyclone Yasi: February 3, 2011; Category 5

As the Bureau of Meteorology put it at the time: "Yasi is one of the most powerful cyclones to have affected Queensland since records commenced". It caused $800 million in damage.

Cyclone Oswald: January 21, 2013; Category 1

Made landfall on the Gulf town of Kowanyama on January 21 before tracking south-easterly. The storm eventually reached the NSW border and resulted in 3 fatalities and a $1.3 billion damage bill.

Cyclone Marcia: February 20, 2015; Category 5

Cyclone Marcia slammed into the Queensland coast to the north of Rockhampton. The system led to widespread property damage and more than 10,000 insurance claims. The damage bill topped $750 million.

Clean up in Rockhampton after cyclone Marcia: Clean up in Rockhampton after cyclone damage.

Cyclone Debbie: March 28, 2017; category 4

Crossed near Airlie Beach with wind gusts in excess of 200km/h and rainfall of more than 1000mm. The system caused widespread damage from Townsville to Lismore, and resulted in a $1.7 billion bill.