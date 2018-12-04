Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Cyclone to dump heavy rain on Queensland coast

Maddelin McCosker
by
4th Dec 2018 3:09 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has predicted heavy rainfall for Central Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Owen moves towards the Queensland coast.

The Bureau has forecast the remnants of the cyclone are expected to move west towards the east tropical and/or Central Queensland coasts later in the week.

"This could result in heavy rainfall developing about the central and east tropical coasts late in the week," the latest update said.

Tropical Cyclone Owen, as of 3.30pm Monday, December 3, 2018. Image: Japan Meteorological Agency satellite Himawari 8 via Bureau of Meteorology.
Tropical Cyclone Owen, as of 3.30pm Monday, December 3, 2018. Image: Japan Meteorological Agency satellite Himawari 8 via Bureau of Meteorology.


Adam Blazak, forecaster for the Bureau said the cyclone is expected to weaken below tropical cyclone intensity tonight or Wednesday morning.\

Want to stay up to date on Queensland weather? Sign in to follow the topic and get notifications. 

"Overnight Tropical Cyclone Owen remained at category one strength but it looks to have moved to an area that is not conducive for cyclone level development," he said.

 

Tropical Cyclone Owen track map. Updated 11am, December 3, 2018. Copyright: Supplied
Tropical Cyclone Owen track map. Updated 11am, December 3, 2018. Copyright: Supplied

"We are uncertain of the tracking movements from Wednesday onwards, but if it was to approach the coast there would be increase storm and shower activity around that area."

Bureau of Meteorology satellite map showing Cyclone Owen on Monday, December 3.
Bureau of Meteorology satellite map showing Cyclone Owen on Monday, December 3.

Estimating that Tropical Cyclone Owen is currently tracking between Cooktown and Bowen, Mr Blazak said there is still uncertainty about where along the coast will be impacted by the system.

"It's hard to name where will receive rain, but will continue to monitor the situation and will update our bulletins regularly," he said.

cyclone owen editors picks queensland weather

Top Stories

    Sporting oval pipe dream now a $300k reality

    premium_icon Sporting oval pipe dream now a $300k reality

    Cricket IT WILL be a case of short term pain for long term gain as works on Ellem Oval rule cricket finals off at the venue.

    What did police find in this bikie’s cupboard?

    premium_icon What did police find in this bikie’s cupboard?

    Crime Gladiators member claims to have forgotten it was in his possession

    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #23-26

    News Meet four people making a mark in books, art, education and youth.

    Excavator incident creates traffic delays

    Excavator incident creates traffic delays

    News Incident took place around 2.30pm

    • 4th Dec 2018 3:47 PM

    Local Partners