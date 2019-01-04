Cyclone Penny upgraded to category 2

A BOM map showing the position of Cyclone Penny on Thursday night.

CYCLONE Penny has been upgraded to a category two, with the system currently located well off the Queensland coast and over the Coral Sea.

Bureau of Meteorology ffficials say Penny is expected to slow down and then curve back towards the east coast of Queensland over the weekend.

The cyclone is predicted to weaken as it approaches the coast, however BOM warns there is still the possibility it could maintain cyclone strength as it makes its predicted landfall again next week.

"At this stage Penny is forecast to weaken as it approaches the coast, however there is still the risk of it maintaining cyclone strength as it nears the coast early next week," a BOM spokesman said.

"No direct impacts from the system are expected across Queensland in the next three days."

A BOM forecast map showing Cyclone Penny's predicted path.

If a Category 2 system crosses the coast, it's likely to cause minor house damage, significant damage to signs, trees and caravans, heavy damage to some crops and a risk of power failure.

With TC Penny still a chance of crossing as a Category 1 system, this would mean it would have gales of 90-125km/h with damage to crops, trees and caravans possible.

A Category 1 system is not likely to damage homes to a great extent.