Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A BOM map showing the position of Cyclone Penny on Thursday night.
A BOM map showing the position of Cyclone Penny on Thursday night.
Weather

Cyclone Penny upgraded to category 2

by Sarah Matthews, Cas Garvey
4th Jan 2019 6:15 AM

CYCLONE Penny has been upgraded to a category two, with the system currently located well off the Queensland coast and over the Coral Sea.

Bureau of Meteorology ffficials say Penny is expected to slow down and then curve back towards the east coast of Queensland over the weekend.

A BOM map showing the position of Cyclone Penny on Thursday night.
A BOM map showing the position of Cyclone Penny on Thursday night.

The cyclone is predicted to weaken as it approaches the coast, however BOM warns there is still the possibility it could maintain cyclone strength as it makes its predicted landfall again next week.

"At this stage Penny is forecast to weaken as it approaches the coast, however there is still the risk of it maintaining cyclone strength as it nears the coast early next week," a BOM spokesman said.

"No direct impacts from the system are expected across Queensland in the next three days."

A BOM forecast map showing Cyclone Penny's predicted path.
A BOM forecast map showing Cyclone Penny's predicted path.

If a Category 2 system crosses the coast, it's likely to cause minor house damage, significant damage to signs, trees and caravans, heavy damage to some crops and a risk of power failure.

With TC Penny still a chance of crossing as a Category 1 system, this would mean it would have gales of 90-125km/h with damage to crops, trees and caravans possible.

A Category 1 system is not likely to damage homes to a great extent.

More Stories

category 2 cyclone penny editors picks weather event weather warning

Top Stories

    DEATH TRAP: Shortcut a tragedy waiting to happen

    premium_icon DEATH TRAP: Shortcut a tragedy waiting to happen

    News "IT'S not if someone is going to die, it's when.' Calls to close highway 'shortcut' before someone is killed.

    Clarence Valley's top live acts of 2018

    premium_icon Clarence Valley's top live acts of 2018

    Entertainment Find out who left the biggest impressions and why

    2018 year of controversies as Valley keeps up scandal tally

    premium_icon 2018 year of controversies as Valley keeps up scandal tally

    News Controversy the word on everyone's lips in 2018.

    SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    premium_icon SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: 50+ activities for kids to do

    Whats On The kids won't be bored these school holidays with this list.

    Local Partners