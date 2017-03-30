Cyclone Glenda threatened coast 50 years ago today

Satellite imagery showing the path of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie via BSCH.

FIFTY years ago today, the Weather Bureau was monitoring a cyclone which was threatening the coast of Queensland.

This report is from The Daily Examiner on March 30, 1967:

Keeping eye on cyclone

Cyclone Glenda tonight was being closely tracked by the Weather Bureau, as she moved slowly south-west to a 9pm position 650 miles north-east of Gladstone.

During today, Glenda swallowed cyclone Dany, off Noumea, and changed course from south-east to south-west.

But the Bureau said late to-night that the only effects expected in Queensland tomorrow were some increase in spasmodic shower activity along the coast and some strong winds.

Coastal winds of about 30 knots and squalls had raised rough seas south from Bowen.

The general outlook was for a continuation of fresh to strong south-east winds, along most of the State's coast for some days.

This was inevitable because of Glenda's slow drift, in combination with the large high pressure area near New Zealand and another off the South Australian coast.