A large tree fell through a fence in the Lockhart River region during Cyclone Trevor.
Weather

Cyclone Trevor clean up begins

21st Mar 2019 6:16 AM
A REMOTE north Queensland community is being lashed by rain and wind as Tropical Cyclone Trevor makes its way to the Northern Territory.

The Category 1 storm has uprooted trees, closed schools and roads, caused power outages with severe gusts and heavy rain since it made landfall in Queensland's north.

The small Aurukun community was warned yesterday to stay inside while Trevor passed, as clean up began in the communities of Lockhart River and Coen.

Trevor began ripping through the region late on Tuesday, as a Category 3 storm, dumping 300mm of rain and recording wind gusts of more than 133km/h.

Lockhart River Mayor Wayne Butcher said Trevor was the worst he had endured.

"It was ferocious; the wind was just constant between 4pm and midnight," he said.

Initial reports suggested no major infrastructure damage.

