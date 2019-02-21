Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The MS Albatros at sea. The cruise ship was built in 1973 in Finland but is now German owned.
The MS Albatros at sea. The cruise ship was built in 1973 in Finland but is now German owned. Andreas Trepte
Breaking

CYCLONIC BLOW: TC Oma forces cruise cancellation

MATT HARRIS
by
21st Feb 2019 1:28 PM

TROPICAL Cyclone Oma has dealt an economic blow to Gladstone before a breath of her wind was able reach our shores.

Tomorrow's visit of cruise ship MS Albatros has been cancelled as a result of the impending weather system with the Feast on East Markets also cancelled.

The Albatros is currently off the Queensland coast about 130km off the coast of Agnes Water according to www.cruisemapper.com.

It was scheduled to visit Fraser Island today and move onto Cairns after its visit to Gladstone.

It's understood the ship's captain wanted to avoid the weather system before it heads closer to the coast.

More to follow...

More Stories

cruise ship feast on east markets gladstone tourism ms albatros tropical cyclone oma
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Huge swells to lash North Coast

    Huge swells to lash North Coast

    News The BoM have warned of high tides and flooding in low coastal areas

    DOLLAR DEAL: Farming property bidding to start at $1

    premium_icon DOLLAR DEAL: Farming property bidding to start at $1

    Offbeat Grafton farm will definitely take a dollar bid

    Funeral service confirmed for John Allen

    Funeral service confirmed for John Allen

    News North Coast Football paid tribute to the Bobcats stalwart

    Car rolls into Clarence River and sinks

    premium_icon Car rolls into Clarence River and sinks

    Breaking Residents watched helplessly as car sank to the bottom of the river