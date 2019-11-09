Menu
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH SPECIAL. Nymboida couple Jenny and Dave Christie lost both their home and the cottage where their daughter Melissa Christie, 32, Matt McDonald, 32, and son Koji, 3, lost their homes in Nymboida to a fire November 8.
News

DA boom brings new hope to bushfire disaster zone

Jenna Thompson
12th Oct 2020 11:00 PM
THE bushfire recovery continues in Nymboida with more than a dozen development applications received by Clarence Valley Council this year.

So far, 14 applications have been submitted since the Liberation Trail fire swept through Nymboida on November 8, 2019, destroying 85 homes.

Nymboida couple Jenny and Dave Christie lost both their home and the cottage where their daughter's family were living during a fire on Friday, November 8.
For approved applicants Dave and Jenny Christie, it’s a chance to move forward from the trauma of losing their Frickers Road home.

“Our family home was built primarily by my husband and myself,” Mrs Christie said.

“It was a two story split-level pole home, cedar lined and beautiful hardwoods throughout, perched on the side of a hill.”

The Christies chose to stay and defend their property from the blaze.

During a lull in the chaos, Mrs Christie started recording the scene. She later shared this heartbreaking footage of their home reduced to embers:

“Our whole property was on fire and I felt I should capture what was happening,” she said.

“At first I was just going to film what was in front of me but soon started panning which showed the destruction of our neighbours home and then I turned to ours.

“It was a very distressing night.”

Looking back over the past year, Mrs Christie said it had been a slow process to move forward.

“Time sort of stands still whilst processing what has happened to us,” she said.

“Shock, trauma and loss can take many forms and has affected us all in different ways. It has taken many months to rebuild our fences; thanks so much to Blaizeaid for assisting us.

“At this point, we have been able to move home into temporary accommodation whilst awaiting the next chapter of rebuilding our home.”

Nymboida couple Jenny and Dave Christie lost their home and a cottage during the Liberation Trail on fire Friday, November 8, 2019.
Mrs Christie said their new house would be a completely different style to their old home.

“After the fire, we decided to build on a flat section of our land with bricks and mortar,” he said.

“We feel that we need to be safe going forward as our climate is changing and we need to ensure that if we ever have a firestorm come through like we had in November, we have a better chance of our house surviving.”

