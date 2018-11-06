DA filed for new showroom to meet dealership demands

KEN Casson Motors has applied to demolish and rebuild its car showroom on Turf St, Grafton.

KEN Casson Motors has applied to demolish and rebuild its car showroom on Turf St, Grafton.

KEN Casson Motors has applied to demolish and rebuild its car showroom on Turf St, Grafton.

According to the development application on public display at Clarence Valley Council, Mazda Australia wrote to Steve Casson, the dealer principal, advising of the need to refurbish the existing Mazda showroom building and signage to comply with Mazda Retail Facilities Policy.

Mazda has made it clear to Ken Casson Motors that without the refurbishment to comply within a reasonable time frame it may result in a new dealer agreement not being issued.

The site was originally purchased in 1990 and has been developed a number of times, including in 2003 when the current Mazda showroom was built.

The site is located in the Grafton Conservation Area, with The Village Green Hotel and heritage buildings in the immediate vicinity.

Work proposed includes:

Removal of pitched roof and replace with flat Colorbond structure 5.2m height with suspended acoustic tile ceiling and LED lighting.

Existing concrete columns to be retained and encased with framing and Alucobond cladding.

Sliding aluminium and glass doors enclosing the showroom southern and eastern elevation with cavity brick wall to northern elevation.

New Mazda signage on front facade, 7m high pylon sign facing north-south.

Mazda's standard building height is 6m, however, this cannot be achieved due to the location and adjoining buildings, so a height of 5.2m is proposed.