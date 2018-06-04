Menu
Rural residential blocks
Council News

DA needed for small rural acreage

Tim Howard
by
4th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
PEOPLE who own small rural lots with dwelling entitlements are running out of time to ensure they can build houses on them.

Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community director Des Schroder said a 10-year sunset clause on the council's 2011 Local Environment Plan meant that people with small rural acreages under 40ha needed to get a development application.

Mr Schroder said the council estimated there were between 200 and 300 lots like that, but was confident it had uncovered most of them.

"Most of the owners would have a letter from us now informing them of the situation," he said.

Mr Schroder said the situation arose in 2011 when the NSW Government decided to increase the minimum rural block size from 10ha to 40ha.

"The idea was to maximise the amount of viable agricultural land and take pressure off the council road network," he said.

"We actually employ someone to track down buildings that need DAs."

Mr Schroder said it was important for people who had unapproved structures on rural properties to have them approved.

"Many of them don't comply with more current regulations, particularly around fire safety," he said.

"In a lot of cases, those houses were built at a time when there was no requirement to put a DA in for building on a rural property.

"All they would need to do is have the building approved and there may need to be some work done to meet the new requirements.

"But all that will change after December 23, 2021, when that sunset clause expires," he added.

Council does not accept DA applications for houses on lots under 40ha.

A local real estate agent said not having a building entitlement on a block could drop the value of the land by 90 per cent.

