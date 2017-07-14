21°
News

DAAS to stare death and Grafton in the face

Lesley Apps
| 14th Jul 2017 11:02 AM
DAAS will be performing live this Sunday night at Grafton's Saraton Theatre.
DAAS will be performing live this Sunday night at Grafton's Saraton Theatre.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S NOT often you hear the word Grafton in the same breath as Edinburgh and London but that's what the Doug Anthony All-Stars were tweeting about this week.

Their latest show Near Death Experience tour is in Grafton this Sunday then it's off to those international cities and world destinations of comedy.

So it's pretty good going that they decided to unleash it upon the Jacaranda City first, the Saraton Theatre the perfect drawcard for the crazy but very theatrical trio.

If you were a fan of the boys when they were still cutting their comedy teeth back in the '80s and world domination in the early '90s, there will be a few things you need to know.

Firstly they aren't just going to repeat what you saw back then.

"We're not a rock and roll band. We can't just turn up and sing the old songs everybody loves. Maybe one but it's very hard to say here's a joke you know and love...,” Tim Ferguson said.

But what about those poor unsuspecting audience members who were annihi- lated on stage, crucified in the name of cringe-inducing entertainment?

Today's fans don't know how lucky they have it, as Ferguson confessed: "We now just resort to humiliating each other on stage, not the audience.”

That's probably a good thing this new DAAS show revolved around death.

"This show is not just about the fact we are older, but that everybody is close to death,” he said.

"I mean death is on the bumper bar of every speeding truck, it's on the butt of every cigarette, it's in the gulp of every can of soft drink. Death is everywhere and all around. It's a very rich topic for comic exploitation because it's close to everybody and we love getting under people's skin and there's nothing deeper under people's skin than mortality.”

Ferguson said they did make fun of the topic, however, and left people in stitches rather than in tears.

"It's not like a funeral procession but we are laughing in the face of death and laughing at our mortality and, of course, we will be laughing at disability as well,” said the comic who has MS and performs from his wheelchair.

"Everyone should laugh at disability but the first people that should laugh are the people who have them. You get used to it. For everyone it's a bit awkward, bit fresh for them. But there's a principle in comedy, it's about punching upwards. It's safer to tell a joke about politicians because they put themselves on the top shelf than it is to make jokes about homeless people. But I believe in at least pushing sideways.”

Ferguson said their show was rude but "it's the funniest show we've done and I teach people how to be funny.

"I can say, technically it's hilarious. Fun, sexy, psychotic violence and Flacco on guitar,” he said.

Which bring us to the second reason they aren't going to repeat their old schtick.

There a new guy in town and he doesn't really have much to say.

Flacco or Paul Livingston as he is known when not being an enigma, has stepped up to fill the void left by original member Richard Fidler. Ferguson said this happened because Fidler got some job in radio and was too busy or smart maybe to get involved.

"He's nationally transmitted, got a million downloads a month and he thinks that's better than going on tour with three stinky old ruffians.

"We did say 'Rich you have to come' and he said 'there's no way I'm getting back into a Tarago with you jokers'.”

Ferguson said DAAS are touring all the time but call it more of a "gentlemen's tour” these days.

"We pop up, do a couple of centres, come home and do all the stuff we do. Every week will be going somewhere. We head off to Edinburgh in August and London after that.

"We won the Edinburgh Festival prize last year so in the spirit of the fringe we are determined to lose the Edinburgh Festival this time. We are going to lose it soooo bad.”

When asked whether their audiences had changed over the decades, Ferguson believed they had.

"People tend to scream in pain now when they laugh. Maybe our audience is getting older but they do tend to make that sound of arrrggghhhh. We like them to laugh to the point they are actually in agony. If you don't like agony maybe the shows not for you but if you do... come on down.”

Before Ferguson hung up the phone there was one last thing that had to be cleared up.

Had they ever met their namesake Doug Anthony?

"No. We've never been lucky enough to meet with Mr Anthony. He's a legend to us and always was but I think he's too smart to put himself in the same room as us.

"We used to ask but we always got a very polite response which was 'there's just no way that is ever going to happen'.

"If it didn't happen we'd be like fanboys. He is a god to us.”

  • Dont' miss DAAS live this Sunday at Grafton's Saraton Theatre, 7.30pm. Tickets on sale from the theatre.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Skull closes case of missing Coutts Crossing man

Skull closes case of missing Coutts Crossing man

A PARTIAL skull found in a reserve, not far from where Clarence Valley man Benjamin Stephens was last seen, has led a NSW Coroner's Court to close his case.

Plenty in the legs of Supply and Demand for cup win

LAST LEGS: Supply and Demand wins a close finish in the 2017 Grafton Cup.

Gelding holds off late charge on home straight to claim Grafton Cup

Out and about at Grafton Cup Day 2017

Naomi Cook, Lyndsay Smith, Cameron Smith, Damon Rootes and Ange Hunt made the trip from Coffs for a big day on the punt at the Grafton Cup.

See who was enjoying a day at the races for the Grafton Cup

Venues keeping your entertainment real this weekend

Harry Suttor and Lachlan Mulligan who make the band Nocturnal Tapes. The boys are back in their homespace of Yamba this weekend.

Carnival isn't over yet

Local Partners

Groups likely to take over crown land management

Community groups in Maclean and South Grafton are likely to take over management of crown land facilities

Council response times to submissions under scrutiny

Park becomes topic of debate at council

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

KERMIT may have been left speechless — but his longtime puppeteer has plenty to say about being ousted from Muppet Studios.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!