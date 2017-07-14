DAAS to stare death and Grafton in the face

IT'S NOT often you hear the word Grafton in the same breath as Edinburgh and London but that's what the Doug Anthony All-Stars were tweeting about this week.

Their latest show Near Death Experience tour is in Grafton this Sunday then it's off to those international cities and world destinations of comedy.

So it's pretty good going that they decided to unleash it upon the Jacaranda City first, the Saraton Theatre the perfect drawcard for the crazy but very theatrical trio.

If you were a fan of the boys when they were still cutting their comedy teeth back in the '80s and world domination in the early '90s, there will be a few things you need to know.

Firstly they aren't just going to repeat what you saw back then.

"We're not a rock and roll band. We can't just turn up and sing the old songs everybody loves. Maybe one but it's very hard to say here's a joke you know and love...,” Tim Ferguson said.

But what about those poor unsuspecting audience members who were annihi- lated on stage, crucified in the name of cringe-inducing entertainment?

Today's fans don't know how lucky they have it, as Ferguson confessed: "We now just resort to humiliating each other on stage, not the audience.”

That's probably a good thing this new DAAS show revolved around death.

"This show is not just about the fact we are older, but that everybody is close to death,” he said.

"I mean death is on the bumper bar of every speeding truck, it's on the butt of every cigarette, it's in the gulp of every can of soft drink. Death is everywhere and all around. It's a very rich topic for comic exploitation because it's close to everybody and we love getting under people's skin and there's nothing deeper under people's skin than mortality.”

Ferguson said they did make fun of the topic, however, and left people in stitches rather than in tears.

"It's not like a funeral procession but we are laughing in the face of death and laughing at our mortality and, of course, we will be laughing at disability as well,” said the comic who has MS and performs from his wheelchair.

"Everyone should laugh at disability but the first people that should laugh are the people who have them. You get used to it. For everyone it's a bit awkward, bit fresh for them. But there's a principle in comedy, it's about punching upwards. It's safer to tell a joke about politicians because they put themselves on the top shelf than it is to make jokes about homeless people. But I believe in at least pushing sideways.”

Ferguson said their show was rude but "it's the funniest show we've done and I teach people how to be funny.

"I can say, technically it's hilarious. Fun, sexy, psychotic violence and Flacco on guitar,” he said.

Which bring us to the second reason they aren't going to repeat their old schtick.

There a new guy in town and he doesn't really have much to say.

Flacco or Paul Livingston as he is known when not being an enigma, has stepped up to fill the void left by original member Richard Fidler. Ferguson said this happened because Fidler got some job in radio and was too busy or smart maybe to get involved.

"He's nationally transmitted, got a million downloads a month and he thinks that's better than going on tour with three stinky old ruffians.

"We did say 'Rich you have to come' and he said 'there's no way I'm getting back into a Tarago with you jokers'.”

Ferguson said DAAS are touring all the time but call it more of a "gentlemen's tour” these days.

"We pop up, do a couple of centres, come home and do all the stuff we do. Every week will be going somewhere. We head off to Edinburgh in August and London after that.

"We won the Edinburgh Festival prize last year so in the spirit of the fringe we are determined to lose the Edinburgh Festival this time. We are going to lose it soooo bad.”

When asked whether their audiences had changed over the decades, Ferguson believed they had.

"People tend to scream in pain now when they laugh. Maybe our audience is getting older but they do tend to make that sound of arrrggghhhh. We like them to laugh to the point they are actually in agony. If you don't like agony maybe the shows not for you but if you do... come on down.”

Before Ferguson hung up the phone there was one last thing that had to be cleared up.

Had they ever met their namesake Doug Anthony?

"No. We've never been lucky enough to meet with Mr Anthony. He's a legend to us and always was but I think he's too smart to put himself in the same room as us.

"We used to ask but we always got a very polite response which was 'there's just no way that is ever going to happen'.

"If it didn't happen we'd be like fanboys. He is a god to us.”