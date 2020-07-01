Druggy dad high on meth while driving kids to school

A FATHER who was busted driving on meth while taking his two children to school has said he became addicted to illicit drugs after a workplace accident.

Oscar Johan Thielen faced Caloundra Magistrates Court after spending 21 days in custody and pleaded guilty to 26 charges, including possessing dangerous drugs, stealing, producing dangerous drugs and two charges of drug driving.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court Thielen was facing stealing charges from 2015, after DNA from his blood left at the scene linked him to stealing petrol from multiple cars during the night of May 9, 2015.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR ALLEGED MOOLOOLABA STABBER

POLICE CALL TO PUT END TO RAMPANT PREDATORS ON COAST

The court also heard that in February this year, Thielen was dropping his two daughters off to school when he was intercepted by police for a roadside drug test.

He returned a positive result for methamphetamine and cannabis.

The court also heard that search warrants executed at his house by police in February and March his year found dangerous drugs.

Thielen's lawyer, Shane Ulyatt told the court the 43-year-old father had been keeping his head down until he had a workplace accident two years ago.

"He was carrying some tiles and had a workplace injury where he collapsed while still holding the tiles so he's ended up bulging discs in his neck," he said.

Mr Ulyatt told the court Thielen was prescribed Oxycodone by his doctor for pain relief and said it felt like being back on heroin again, a previous addiction he had been trying to overcome.

"Unfortunately for him, a friend of his recommended he should try methamphetamine as an alternative pain relief, which he tried and said gave him more movement and ability with his arms than he did with Oxycodone," he said.

ONE MONSTROUS DAY IN MAY, A CHILD KILLER CHANGED OUR LIVES

The court heard he became addicted to meth as a result, which led to numerous drug offences.

"He wants to overcome these issues because he's desperate to be a parent for his children," Mr Ulyatt said.

"He's gone off the rails since 2018 but he's desperate to change."

The court also heard Thielen's partner and the mother of their children was also in custody struggling with her own substance abuse issues and the children were being cared for by Thielen's grandparents.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin described Thielen's life as "very chaotic," and that he needed to seek help as his drug habit wasn't going to disappear overnight.

"It's pretty terrible that his children have been exposed to all this and it would have become a normality for them to see their dad doing drugs and getting arrested," she said.

Thielen was sentenced to three months' jail, suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay restitution to the victims he stole petrol from.

Convictions were recorded.