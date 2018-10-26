Dad downed rums before his dangerous decision

A CONCRETER drank his fourth rum and cola of the night only minutes before police busted him driving home.

Joshua Barry Tyrrell-Cogdell was on an intensive correctional order which required he do community service when he was caught behind the wheel at more than double the legal limit in the Glass House Mountains.

The Sippy Downs man pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving whilst over the middle alcohol limit about 12.30am on September 15.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin condemned the man's criminal history as "quite bad", "very concerning" and suggested Tyrrell-Cogdell stop drinking while he served the remainder of his current 12-month sentence for a criminal matter.

She said his three-page traffic history, though dated, was "unimpressive" and she refused the defence's bid to reduce his disqualified licence period.

"Why would he think he could consume a can of rum and cola and five minutes later get in the car and be under the limit?" Ms Tonkin asked.

"Is he unfamiliar with the consumption of alcohol?"

The court heard the 28-year-old father had dropped a friend home from work, stayed for dinner and drank four cans of rum and cola before he attempted to drive his partner's car home as she needed it for work at 5am.

When police took him back to the station, he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.123.

Tyrrell-Cogdell's defence told the court their client needed his licence for his full-time job, which helped support his partner's three children, and pay child support to his two biological children.

Ms Tonkin granted him a restricted work licence, recorded a conviction and fined Tyrrell-Cogdel $950.

He was disqualified from driving for eight months.