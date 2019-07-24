Dad fined $1200 after violent road rage attack

Menu
Sarah Barnham
24th Jul 2019
A FATHER who landed six blows on a motorist during a violent road rage attack on Harvey Rd was sentenced in court on Monday.

Phillip John Stokes pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court to one charge of common assault after the incident on April 24, 2019.

The court was told about 3.10pm that afternoon the victim was driving in the left-hand lane on Harvey Rd and Stokes, 32, was driving behind in the right-hand lane.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said the car in front of the victim slowed to turn.

The victim, following closely behind, "jerked" into the right-hand lane and in front of Stokes' vehicle.

The court was told Stokes drove around the victim and pulled up in front of the victim's vehicle.

Both cars stopped, and Stokes got out of his vehicle to approach the victim.

The court was told the pair had an argument before the victim began abusing Stokes, who walked back to his car.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell told the court Stokes tried to "de-escalate" the situation, but the victim got out of the car and threatened to bash Stokes and his "missus".

Stokes landed six punches to the victim before he got in his car and drove away.

Mr Mitchell asked magistrate Dennis Kinsella not to record a conviction against his client given Stokes had a career opportunity in Saudi Arabia to pursue.

Mr Mitchell told the court Stokes worked as a maintenance supervisor.

Mr Kinsella said both parties were to blame for the "road rage" incident.

Mr Kinsella said Stokes' reaction to the victim's threats were "disproportionate".

Stokes was fined $1200, and a conviction was not recorded.

