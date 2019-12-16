Dad heartbroken over 16-year-old daughter's mysterious death

The heartbroken father of 16-year-old Leah Spengler has remembered his daughter as a “very caring person” as detectives investigate her mysterious death.

The heartbroken father of 16-year-old Leah Spengler has remembered his daughter as a “very caring person” as detectives investigate her mysterious death.

The father of a 16-year-old girl who died in mysterious circumstances in a Melbourne home said news of her death "really hurts".

Leah Spengler, 16, was pronounced dead at a Brookside Dr, Wyndham Vale home about 10:30pm last night.

Homicide Squad detectives are probing the cause of her death.

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody from the home.

He remains in custody as detectives await the results of a post-mortem.

It is believed he was known to Leah.

Leah Spengler, 16, was found dead inside a Wyndham Vale on Sunday night.

Her father described Leah as a “very caring person”.

Her father, Andrew Spengler, is devastated at the news of her shock death.

He told the Herald Sun she had been through a few rough years and was trying to turn her life around.

Mr Spengler told the Herald Sun she was extremely caring and had recently re-entered the family's life.

She had two sisters.

"We were once inseparable," her dad said.

"She was just like every other child.

"She was a little bit troubled but was a very caring person.

"She popped into the house about two months ago and saw her three-year-old sister. She broke into tears.

"She was starting to come good."

The Herald Sun has been told Leah and friends attended a local McDonald's outlet about 8.30pm last night.

The friends later went back to the Brookside Dv property.

Police and paramedics were called to the property about 10:30pm after reports the teen was unresponsive.

She died at the scene and the 19-year-old male was taken into custody.

One neighbour said it was "sad" the teenage girl had died.

Mr Spengler was told by police that his daughter had "marks on her body".

The post mortem will determine whether her death is suspicious.

Friends have also paid tribute to the teen on social media.

Leah previously attended Alamanda College in Point Cook

Friend Jackson Hawkin wrote: "Rest In Peace Leah Spengler. Such a shame to see a young soul taken from us so early. my condolences to the family.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the incident.

"The exact circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be established and police will await results of a post mortem," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

The post mortem is expected to take place on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

