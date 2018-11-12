Dad jailed for horror drunken driveway assault

A GLADSTONE man who mowed down his housemate's boyfriend on July 28 (pictured) and left him pinned under the car won't be walking free from jail any time soon.

Anthony Robbins was drunk when he stole his housemate's car and used it to run down her boyfriend at an Oaka Lane home on July 28.

Robbins pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges, including one count of being the driver of a vehicle and failing to remain at an incident, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilfully damaging it, assault occasioning bodily harm and the dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Robbins and a woman lived at the Oaka Lane home, where her 63-year-old partner arrived about 6.20pm.

Robbins, 64, and the man got into an argument and Robbins told him to leave.

Snr Const Selvadurai said the man went to leave and grabbed his wallet but before getting the keys Robbins barged past and took them.

With the man following closely behind, Robbins got into the car and drove directly forward and down a small drop onto a neighbouring property. He then drove 100m up the street and onto a one-way street. He did a loop and drove back to the Oaka Lane house to the driveway.

The man was still standing in the yard when he heard the revving of the car engine behind him.

Snr Const Selvadurai said the man tried to run away from the vehicle and into the house, but Robbins hit him with the car, pinning him underneath.

Robbins got out of the car and shouted: "Want to have a go at me now?" before walking inside.

Police were called and the man was stuck under the car until emergency services arrived. Robbins was arrested and taken to the watch house, where he threatened to punch police several times.

The man was transported to Gladstone Hospital with ankle and pelvic injuries.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had a tragic and difficult upbringing.

He said his client was raised in several boys' homes.

Mr Pepito said Robbins was married but separated and had three children. He said the argument between his client and the man was over something the woman had told Robbins.

He said Robbins and the woman had a friendship.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted Robbins had a "sad and terrifying upbringing".

"The important thing is you need to make something of your life moving forward," he said.

Robbins was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, to serve six of those behind bars before parole release on January 28, 2019.