Dad killed in L-plate family tragedy

Fatal crash on Bethel Road, Bethel in the state’s mid-north. Picture: AAP/Mike Burton

A FATHER has died after a vehicle being driven by his teenage L-plater son crashed in the lower Mid North.

It is understood Saturday's tragedy coincided with the boy's 17th birthday.

Their silver Mitsubishi ute left Bethel Rd, Bethel, near Kapunda, and flipped upside down in scrubland, just before 7.30am.

The 50-year-old father, a passenger in the car, died at the scene while his son was taken to Kapunda Hospital with minor injuries.

Both were from the Barossa Valley.

They were travelling on a gravel road towards Main North Rd when the ute rolled on a bend at Pine Creek Rd.

A police officer examines the ute involved in the serious crash on Bethel Road on Saturday morning. Picture: Mike Burton/AAP

Spray paint marked the path where the wheels of the ute had veered on to the wrong side of the road before the vehicle pulled back left and plunged down an embankment.

A reflector sign at the intersection of Pine Creek Rd and Bethel Rd was bent.

The top and front of the vehicle, which had a L-plate attached, sustained severe damage.

Bethel Rd was closed between Horrocks Hwy and Peltz Rd while Major Crash officers examined the scene.

The man's death takes the state's road toll to 34 compared to 30 at the same time last year.