Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gympie man who left his child locked in a are while he spent the night gambling has escaped time behind bars
A Gympie man who left his child locked in a are while he spent the night gambling has escaped time behind bars
Crime

Dad left toddler in car for hours while he played pokies

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
25th Feb 2020 3:57 PM | Updated: 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE man who left his toddler locked in the car for five hours so he could gamble has avoided spending time behind bars.

According to the police facts the child's mother left the three-year-old in the care of the 24-year-old man on the night of October 19 so she could go out with friends.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Gympie man in horror accident that has left two people dead

* Vetting councillor motions would breach code of ethics: CEO

When she returned home later in the evening she discovered their second car was no longer in the driveway.

The 24-year-old man was found by the child’s mother playing poker machines.
The 24-year-old man was found by the child’s mother playing poker machines.

She eventually tracked the man to the Phoenix Hotel where he was playing poker machines.

The child was found in the locked back seat of the car outside.

It had wet itself, police statements reveal.

Staff reported the pair began yelling at each other before the mother left, taking the child with her.

CCTV footage at the hotel showed the man entered the pub at 8.50pm and did not leave until 1.50am.

The man, who lives at The Palms, pleaded guilty to one count of leaving a child under 12 unattended in Gympie Magistrates Court.

He was given a six month jail sentence, wholly suspended.

court crime gambling gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rainfall brings new risks to landholders

        premium_icon Rainfall brings new risks to landholders

        Rural While the recent rainfall has been a relief, they also bring a new set of challenges for those working on the land

        Yamba real estate agency among top 5 per cent in Australia

        premium_icon Yamba real estate agency among top 5 per cent in Australia

        Property ‘I am so very grateful to the many happy clients who took the time to leave a...

        Family delivered devastating news

        premium_icon Family delivered devastating news

        News Initial observations suggest fatigue and forgetfulness caused the collision

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.