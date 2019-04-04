Menu
Dad grabs kids, throws scooters at skate park

by Derrick Krusche
4th Apr 2019 9:18 AM
DISTURBING  footage has emerged of a man confronting a group of children at a skate park in Northern NSW.

Video of the incident in the Lismore suburb of Goonellabah shows the man grab one boy by the throat before pushing another boy down a half-pipe.

The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
He then snatches scooters belonging to the children before throwing them away.

The footage was posted on a Facebook group called North Coast Crime and had been commented on hundreds of times as of Wednesday night.

Multiple residents said the man was retaliating after his child had been bullied by the group of children.

Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
