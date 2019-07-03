Dad slams education department after boy allegedly hit

The father of a child who was allegedly hit in the back of the head by his school principal has lashed out at the Education Department for attempting to "downplay" what happened that day.

The man, who has not been named for legal reasons, told The Courier-Mail he was "bounced from person to person" over a number of weeks and months regarding numerous issues he had with Springwood State High School.

Among those claims was that his child had been hit on the back of the head by Principal Michael Ogier, on more than one occasion.

He said he rejected the Education Department's classification of the incidents as "tapping" of the students' heads, saying his child described the events as much more significant.

He accused the Education Department of attempting to "downplay" what had occurred on school grounds by using the different word.

He said his calls and emails often went unaddressed or responses were delayed, and he even asked to meet with Education Minister Grace Grace in hope of a resolution.

An incident involving Springwood State High School’s principal is being investigated by police. Picture: AAP/Richard Gosling

Earlier this week police confirmed an investigation had been launched into allegations Mr Ogier had "tapped" students on thehead - the wording used in a letter sent by the Education Department regarding incidents involving children at SpringwoodState High School.

It went on to say the outcome had been determined due to Mr Ogier's admission that during a conversation with students in 2017, Mr Ogier demonstrated on a student what a 'clip over the ears' involved.

After receiving the letter the father went to police.

The Department of Education did not respond in full to a series of questions from The Courier-Mail, and provided a statement from a spokesman.

"The Department of Education treats all matters involving students seriously. Departmental employees are expected to interact professionally with students at all times," they said.

"The Department investigates all complaints in line with the Department's processes.

"Parents and students can be confident that if an allegation of harm is reported in a state school, it will be dealt with immediately and in an appropriate and sensitive manner.

"The Department cannot comment on incidents under investigation and cannot provide any further detail in relation to this particular matter for privacy reasons."

Mr Ogier declined to comment earlier this week.