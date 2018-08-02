Dad killed son then watched AFL grand final

A PERTH pensioner who stabbed his son to death, then watched the AFL grand final while two of his other children buried the body in the backyard and cleaned up the blood, has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years.

Ernest Albert Fisher, 67, was found guilty after a Supreme Court of WA trial last month of murdering Matthew Kyle Fisher-Turner, 23, in October 2016.

Court sketch showing Matthew Fisher-Turner, Ernest Fisher and Hannah Fisher-Turner. Picture: Anne Barnetson Perth.

Joshua Douglas Fisher-Turner, 28, and Hannah Jayde Fisher-Turner, 21, were both convicted of being accessories to murder and were respectively sentenced on Thursday to four years, and three years and eight months in jail.

The Supreme Court of WA previously heard Fisher stabbed his son with two sharp knives, puncturing a lung and aorta, about four weeks before the police interview.

The family had been unravelling since the death of its matriarch in 2014, and two of the other children, Joshua Douglas Fisher-Turner and Hannah Jayde Fisher-Turner, also said Matthew had been violent and aggressive.

Matthew Fisher-Turner, 23, was killed by his father and buried by his siblings.

The court heard the final straw was when Matthew insisted on borrowing his father's car, which triggered an argument because Fisher wanted to drive elsewhere to watch the AFL grand final.

After the killing, Fisher started digging a grave in the rear garden, then left the house to watch the match, leaving it up to Joshua to bury his brother, while Hannah helped carry the body outside on a ladder.

Fisher lied about the whereabouts of his son after he was asked. He initially claimed Matthew was "over east" but came clean after more than an hour of questioning by police.

The body was uncovered in the family backyard after Fisher told police where to go digging.