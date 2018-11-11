Dad's death brings home importance of Remembrance Day

NEXT GENERATION: Katie Beesley teaches her sons Freddie (left) and Rex the importance of Remembrance Day.

NATHAN Beesley's family are learning through their own loss the importance of Remembrance Day.

Mr Beesley was 32 when he was killed in a work incident in Tasmania in March last year.

The sudden tragedy left his wife Katie without a husband and their two sons Freddie, 5 and Rex, 3, without a dad.

While Mr Beesley's death happened when he was working as a civilian, the majority of his adult life had been dedicated to serving his country.

The Beesleys moved to Australia from the UK in mid-2016, arriving on the Coast six months later, to start the life for which they had longed.

Nathan Beesley flashes a smile while serving in Afghanistan for the British Royal Marines. Contributed

Mr Beesley had spent the previous 13 years serving in the British Royal Marines.

His service included two gruelling six-to-seven month tours of Afghanistan in 2006 and in 2010.

"He always had the biggest smile and I do think his experiences helped him recognise what is most important in life," Mrs Beesley, 33, said.

She said her husband had been doing temporary work as a high rope access technician at a mine when he was killed in a rockfall.

Mr Beesley had been going through an application process to serve in the Australian defence Force and was awaiting his final interview when he was killed.

Nathan Beesley served with the British Royal Marines for 13 years. Contributed

He was due to be enlisted just five months later.

Mrs Beesley said Remembrance Day had always been important in her family but had taken on more significance since her husband's death.

She said she explained to her sons their dad was a hero and still is a hero.

"Although Nathan is not here I feel it is very important to carry on our routine as a family in regards to Remembrance Day.

"I do think people nowadays forget perhaps there are still conflicts going on in the world and people still making sacrifices."

She said she had been welcomed by the Sunshine Coast's young veteran community since her husband's death.

They have organised for people to come around to help her with things like gardening.

"They are just a really good support network," Mrs Beesley said.

"They are just like one big family to be honest."

For more information visit the Young Veterans Sunshine Coast Facebook page.