Father’s gross excuse for incest

A MAN who was arrested for fathering a son with his 20-year-old daughter claims he gave her his semen in a cup but doesn't know "what she did with it," police said.

Gregory Michael St Andre, 37, of Warren, Michigan faces charges of incest and third-degree criminal sexual contact after a DNA test revealed he was the father of his daughter's child born in February, according to WJBK.

"She has a son by the defendant," the victim's aunt, Michelle Truszkowski, told the station. "It's just madness. It's tearing our whole family apart."

An investigation was launched after the 20-year-old victim's mother went to police in Warren, telling authorities she and other relatives had suspected ongoing sexual abuse.

"We've been through this for years," Ms Truszkowski said. "It started years ago."

St Andre's wife - who is filing for divorce - said she believed the abuse went on for more than five years, but claimed she was unable to get help from law enforcement officials, WJBK reported.

St Andre initially told police that he never had sex with his daughter, claiming he instead gave her a cup of his semen. But St Andre said he "doesn't know what she did with it," according to police.

However, investigators said text messages sent between St Andre and his daughter contradict his claim.

St Andre was initially charged earlier this month and was released after posting $US5000 ($AU6600) bond, the Detroit News reports. He returned to court Monday after a judge ordered a DNA test in the case and his bond was increased to $US60,000 ($AU80,000), court records show.

The judge also ordered St Andre to not have contact with his daughter if he's released again from custody. That's been an issue in the past, according to the woman's relatives, who told WJBK that St. Andre has been contacting the victim and her boyfriend by phone and social media.

Prosecutors on Monday wanted St Andre's bond to be revoked, but defence lawyers said he has "gotten the message" to stay away from his daughter. He's due back in court on June 26, according to WJBK.

"This is an incest case and it's disgusting," Ms Truszkowski said. "And he shouldn't be walking around."

