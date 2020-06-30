Dad’s secret habit lands family $15 million prize

As Oz Lotto jackpots to its highest of the year, lottery officials have revealed the story behind a family’s big win this year.

The Oz Lotto jackpot has rocketed to a $30 million jackpot, its highest of the year.

So far in 2020, nine players have won the Tuesday drawn division one prize for a combined $76 million, with the largest taken home by a Parramatta man who pocketed nearly $17 million.

But The Lott's Lauren Cooney said her favourite winner of the year was a Wagga Wagga family who collected $15 million.

"The family had no idea their dad had been secretly buying lottery tickets for the family for decades, always hoping they'd one day share a big lottery prize," she said in an email to news.com.au.

"I had to bring the family together on a conference call to break the news and half of them didn't even know they had a ticket in the draw, so you could imagine the shock and surprise when I told them they'd won $15 million.

"We're looking forward to seeing if we crown the country's biggest Oz Lotto winner of the year tonight."

The Oz Lotto draw 1376 closes at 7.30pm AEST tonight.

$1 MILLION CALL

Winning the lottery is the stuff of fantasies for most Aussies - but sadly, most of us will never know what it's actually like.

But if you've ever wondered exactly what would happen if you received a life-changing call informing you that you've hit the jackpot, the mystery has just been solved.

That's because Australia's official lottery provider, The Lott, has just shared a recording of a phone call with a Queenslander who won a division one prize earlier this year.

The unnamed man - who was one of four division one winners - ended up pocketing a staggering total of $1,095,232.87.

In the clip, The Lott spokeswoman Lauren Cooney can be heard asking the man if he'd had the chance to check his online entry to the Saturday draw before confirming he was one of the lucky winners.

The clearly stunned man could respond with little more than a few expletives initially before telling Ms Cooney his "heart is just racing".

He then told Ms Cooney he had "a good feeling" about the ticket, although he had no idea he had won big before the call.

"Oh, you don't understand, that's just amazing … oh my God," he said.

"That's just crazy, it made my day. I was actually having a cr*p morning, thank you very much."

Originally published as Dad's secret habit lands family $15 million prize