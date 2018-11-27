Dad’s shock decision stuns bride

A deeply religious dad has been forced to chose between his faith or attending his lesbian daughter's wedding during Bride and Prejudice's final episode.

John, who claimed daughter Ange was confused about her sexuality because of the death of her mother, had flip-flopped between somewhat accepting her relationship with fiancee Dylan and rejecting it because it wasn't in the Bible.

But the day before her wedding to Dylan Ange gave her dad an ultimatum - accept she was gay or don't come.

"I want you to be there, I want you to walk me down the aisle, I want you to be at the wedding," she said.

John made it clear her ultimatum meant he couldn’t go to the wedding

"But if you're there tomorrow I want you to be there, I want you to accept it … my relationship."

Upset and clearly conflicted, John all but confirmed her ultimatum would mean he couldn't go to Ange's wedding.

"I've certainly heard what you've said and considered what you've said, but I think the truth is important also," John said.

"My head keeps telling me that it's not the way god designed us, I'm just speaking my mind."

Stunned, an upset Ange couldn't believe her dad wouldn't be going after all the group therapy they had done at the retreat.

Ange fought back tears as she waited to see if her dad would show up

"Holy s**t my dad is not coming to the wedding," she told producers. "I think deep down it was just something that I never thought would happen."

The next day, Ange still waited to see if her dad would turn up to walk her down the aisle but lost hope as the clock ticked toward her ceremony and he was still a no-show.

"I think it was just too much for him, I think that his beliefs are just so strong that he just couldn't deal with it," Ange said, fighting back tears.

"It scares me because I don't know where he is. So much of me wants to leave and go find him, but at the same time this is mine and Dylan's day so I need to be here."

In a shock last minute decision John decided to come to the wedding

The proud father beamed from ear to ear as he told Ange he accepted her relationship

But just when it seemed Ange would be walking herself down the aisle John appeared, beaming from ear to ear.

John explained he had decided to attend after remembering a promise he made to Ange's mother, who died from breast cancer when she was six years old.

"I promised my wife that I would be there for the children at all times and I'm glad to be supportive to Angela of the choices she is making," he said.

John walked Ange down the aisle so she could marry Dylan

Hugging his daughter and calming her nerves, John finally said the words Ange had been waiting to hear.

"I am proud of who you are today and the person that you are, and I love you," he told Ange.

"I just want you to know that I accept what you are doing here today and I accept you for who you are. And I just want the best for you and Dylan and I wish you the best for your future."

John, this is how you parent. This is good parenting. You would make your wife proud. #BrideandPrejudiceAu — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) November 26, 2018

My heart. I am so unbelievably happy for Ange and Dylan. I’m not sobbing, you are. 😭🥰#BrideandPrejudiceAU — Love, Kaelyn ♡🍒 (@selflovato_) November 26, 2018