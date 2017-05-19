21°
Dads: You're working too much and it's hurting the kids

Lanai Scarr | 19th May 2017 1:52 PM
DADS are working too much and it is having a profound impact on their kids' mental health and happiness.

A new study of 3000 Aussie dads has found they are working longer hours - an average of 44-hours a week, with 21.5 per cent working greater than 55-hours a week.

Fathers are spending less and less time with their children and their kids are feeling it.

More than half of dads reported missing family events because of work and a fifth described their family time more pressured and less fun due to their jobs.

More than 40 per cent of dads worked nights and weekends to support their families.

